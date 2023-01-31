Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, January 31, 2023 – A man has been awarded Ksh 336,000(USh 10.4 million) after he filed a case in court accusing his girlfriend of breaching a marriage promise.

Richard Tumwine told the court that he fell in love with Fortunate Kyarikunda in 2015 while teaching at a primary school.

She was doing her teaching practice back then.

Fortunate later enrolled for a law degree at Kampala College.

She asked him to sponsor her college education and since he was drunk with love, he paid all fees amounting to Ush.9.43 million (Ksh 317,121).

“I wanted her to complete her studies so that I can marry a well-educated wife that will not be dependent on me,” he said in an interview.

The couple’s introduction marriage ceremony was set to take place in February of 2022, but the lady, who is now a law enforcement officer, opted out of the agreement, citing Tumwine’s age.

“When she disappointed me, I did not take the law in my hands because I knew the repercussions,” Richard said.

Instead, he opted for a mediation process with her family members but no positive result was attained.

His friends advised him to file a civil case and after the hearing, the magistrate ruled in his favor.

Tumwine said the costs awarded to him will go towards sprucing up his house as he prepares for the next chapter of his life.

Below are photos of the cunning lady.

