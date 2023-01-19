Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, January 19, 2023 – A middle-aged man who gave his name as Rasaq has been arrested with three human skulls.

He was apprehended on January 16 during a stop-and-search operation.

According to him, he found the skulls in a gutter in Lagos, Nigeria, and decided to take them for his personal use.

”My life has spoilt. My life has spoilt” Rasaq said after he was apprehended

Watch a video of him being interrogated below