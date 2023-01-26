Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, 26 January 2023 – A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after a paedophile drag queen was found dead in an alleyway dressed in a full stage costume.

Jeweller Darren Moore, 39, a convicted sex offender, went missing on his way home from his regular Sunday night performance at a gay nightclub in Cardiff. He was found dead in the city centre still dressed in his luminous yellow dress, blonde wig, full makeup and his trademark false breasts.

South Wales Police said a local man, 50, had been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and was being held in custody while inquiries continue.

A post-mortem examination has been carried out on Darren, and further tests are ongoing to establish the cause of his death.

Moore, known as Crystal Couture, had worked with TV’s RuPaul was popular in the gay scene across the UK.

Police have appealed for calm and urged people not to speculate after claims were made on social media that Darren was beaten to death.

Superintendent Michelle Conquer, Head of Operations in Cardiff, said: ‘We understand there is shock and upset in the local and wider community following the death of Darren Moore who was a well-known drag artist in Cardiff.

‘Cardiff has a long and proud tradition of recognising, celebrating, and protecting equality and diversity. South Wales Police is proud to represent and protect all communities that it serves.

‘Anyone who has concerns is asked to please contact us in confidence.

‘While an investigation is on-going, our Neighbourhood Policing Team as always will continue to provide a visible police presence in the city centre.

As a teenager, and under his previous name of Darren Sewell, he was convicted of four counts of rape on a boy under the age of 16 and sent to a Young Offenders’ Institution for three years.

He was banned from having contact with children but in 2011 he was convicted of breaching the order by working as a gymnastics and dance tutor with children in Cardiff.

He was sentenced to a three-year sex offender’s treatment programme, a 24-month supervision order, 300 hours unpaid work and a six-month curfew on electronic tag.