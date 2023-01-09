Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, January 9, 2023 – Medical doctors on Twitter are currently having a debate after a male colleague stated via his handle, that he sent a female patient away after she refused to tell him her complaint because she preferred to see a female doctor.

”This girl walked into my consultation room and refused to say what her presenting complaint was cos “She expected to see a female Doctor”. Didn’t even bother encouraging her. Told her to come back when a female Doctor will be on seat (February 18th). I don’t have time.”

While some of the doctors aligned with the male doctor, others argued that it is against the medical ethics as the doctor should have done everything within his power to make her comfortable and also see her preferred doctor.

