Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, January 26, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance spokesman Makau Mutua has said that the coalition leaders and supporters are still depressed because of the ‘surprise’ outcome of the 2022 general elections.

In an interview with Jeff Koinange Live on Wednesday evening, Mutua, who is a former Dean at SUNY Buffalo Law School in New York, explained that Azimio knew victory was theirs across all regions except the Rift Valley.

“Our folks are just depressed because they did not expect not to be declared the winner. The only place that UDA could have defeated Azimio is in the Rift Valley,” Mutua said.

The professor said the signs of victory for Azimio were so clear that even the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) was surprised to be announced the winners.

“If we are honest even UDA were surprised that they were declared winners as they never expected it.

“UDA knew and everyone knew that Azimio was going to win,” Mutua said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST