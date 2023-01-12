Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, January 12, 2023-Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga has suffered a gigantic blow after former Cherangany Member of Parliament, Kipruto Arap Kirwa dumped the coalition citing confusion.

In an interview with K24 TV on Thursday, Kirwa who is also a former Agriculture Minister stated that he is not in any Azimio-affiliated party.

“When I decamped from UDA, I did not sign up for any individual party associated with Azimio.

“I do not see myself doing so now because the coalition is very disorganized at the moment,” Kirwa stated.

However, the former UDA Vice Chairman said that he might rejoin the opposition side to keep the government in check should Raila put his house in order.

“I will wait for the coalition to assemble their wares so that I can join we form a formidable opposition that is credible and keep the current government in check,” Kirwa said

Adding that, “As a student of politics, I believe everyone has a role to play and in opposition and I will be criticizing the government in a meaningful way to ensure the country develops.”

This is a major blow to Raila Odinga since Kirwa was his point man in Rift Valley.

