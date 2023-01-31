Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, January 31, 2023 – A section of members of the Luo community has urged President William Ruto to continue governing the country and not to give in to Opposition leader Raila Odinga’s demands and threats.

Speaking on Tuesday, the members, who defected from Raila’s Orange Democratic Movement to Ruto‘s United Democratic Alliance, urged Ruto to focus on uniting Kenyans and improving the economy rather than responding to Raila’s attacks and demands.

Raila has in the past two weeks been holding rallies to pressurize President Ruto to resign, saying he is in the state house illegally.

The members referred to Raila Odinga as a leader who is egotistical and out to disrupt William Ruto’s mission of uniting and pushing the country forward.

They said even a fool knows that Ruto won the August 9, 2022, Presidential election, and Raila emerged second.

“You must lead us until 2032, don’t let anyone scare you out of that position.

“We cannot follow someone who opposes the progress of our government,” the leaders stated.

Watch this video from 7.32

The Kenyan DAILY POST