Saturday, January 14, 2023 – Former Nyeri Town Member of Parliament, Ngunjiri Wambugu, has congratulated Luo Nyanza for giving President William Ruto a rousing welcome when he toured the region on Friday.

During his tour of Homa Bay County, Ruto was welcomed by a sea of humanity led by Homa Bay County Governor, Gladys Wanga.

In a statement on Friday, Ngunjiri said that Nyanza has shown the country what unity means.

“Today Nyanza has taken people to school about how lobbying for development projects is done and what unity of purpose looks like,” Ngunjiri said.

During the tour, Ruto initiated some development projects which are aimed at opening up the region economically and improving the living standards of the residents.

He said his administration will undertake the development in the region and other parts of Kenya as well regardless of how they voted in the last elections.

Nyanza region is the home turf of Azimio leader Raila Odinga.

