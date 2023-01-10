Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, 10 January 2023 – Over the weekend, a Luo woman was the talk of social media after she threw her daughter a lavish birthday party.

The woman’s daughter identified as Natasha Risper was turning 18 years old.

Her mother hired a fleet of guzzlers to chauffeur her around the lakeside city as she celebrated the special day.

It is now emerging that the flashy Luo woman was probably faking the fancy lifestyle.

According to leaked conversations between individuals involved in organizing Natasha’s birthday ceremony, her mother caused a commotion when she was ordered to pay bills, an indication that she did not have enough money.

Below are photos of the lavish birthday party if you missed it.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.