Friday, January 6, 2023 – Nandi County Senator, Samson Cherargei has urged Luhya community leaders to stop yapping and instead respect Rigathi Gachagua who is the de facto Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya.

For the last few weeks, Gachagua has been on the receiving end from Luhya community leaders owing to his clash with Nairobi City governor Johnson Sakaja following his plan to kick out matatus from Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD).

In a social media post on Friday Cherargei, who is a close lieutenant of President William Ruto, said that the DP popularly nicknamed ‘Riggy G’ must be respected and that Luhya leaders should direct their attacks to their running mate, Martha Karua.

“Sad to note that some Luhya Azimio-OKA MPs have started attacking or reprimanding DP H.E Rigathi Gachagua. They should STOP ASAP instead they should focus on castigating their Azimio-OKA running mate Hon. Karua. Riggy G should be respected as a national leader,” Cherargei wrote on his Twitter page

The Western and a section of Nyanza leaders have stood firm to defend Sakaja, saying that the DP must leave the governor alone for him to deliver on his agenda to the city dwellers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.