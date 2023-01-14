Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, January 13, 2023 – Lori Harvey and Damson Idris are dating.

The model and the British-Nigerian actor have been at the center of much speculation, but both have stayed mum about the rumors.

However, Damson, 31, confirmed this today, Jan. 13, by sharing a loved-up photo of him and Lori on his Instagram Stories.