Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, 26 January 2023 – A video of primary school kids in Mombasa making shocking confessions about what they do in the absence of parents and teachers has gone viral.

The mindblowing video is trending on Twitter and Netizens are shocked after hearing the confessions.

The video comes days after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s wife, Pastor Dorcas, raised the alarm over the rise of lesbianism and gayism in schools.

Listen to the kids making shocking confessions in the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.