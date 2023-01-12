Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 12 January 2023 – Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of iconic singer Elvis Presley and heir to his estate has been rushed to hospital after paramedics responded to her home for a possible cardiac arrest.

According to a report by TMZ on Thursday night, January 12, Paramedics performed CPR on Thursday at her house in Calabasas before she was rushed to hospital.

The report adds that paramedics were able to regain a pulse before she was transported.

It’s unclear what her condition is at press time but TMZ adds that she’s getting treatment in a hospital.

Lisa Marie, daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, was just at the Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday night in Beverly Hills. She and her mother were on hand to see Austin Butler win a Globe for his portrayal of the King of Rock n’ Roll in the film “Elvis.”

The 54-year-old singer and songwriter has 3 children, including actress Riley Keough.