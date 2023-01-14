Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, 14 January 2023 – Lisa Marie Presley died from a second cardiac arrest suffered while she was in the hospital, it has emerged.

The 54-year-old, who was the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, was rushed to hospital on Thursday morning January 12, after she was found by her housekeeper collapsed inside her Calabasas home.

Her ex-husband, Danny Keough – her first of four, with whom she lived with, had returned to the house shortly after she collapsed, and performed CPR until the paramedics arrived.

EMTs arriving at her home managed to revive her and she regained a pulse, but she was brain dead on arrival at the hospital, TMZ reported.

The family rushed to her bedside, where she was in an induced coma and on life support. On learning she was already brain dead they signed a ‘do not resuscitate’ order. She suffered a second cardiac arrest and died.

Her mother Priscilla, 77, was by her bedside.

‘She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.’ Priscilla said

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, was also a singer-songwriter who released three albums between 2003 and 2012. She married pop singer Michael Jackson in 1994 and divorced him two years later. Michael Jackson died in 2009.

Keough is the father of her actress daughter Riley, 33, and son Benjamin, who took his own life in July 2020 aged 27.

Her fourth husband Michael Lockwood is the father of Presley’s 14-year-old twin daughters Harper Vivienne and Finlay.