Thursday, 26 January 2023 – PSG forward Lionel Messi reportedly has doubts about signing a new deal with the club as it claimed he is considering his future with the Ligue 1 champions.

The Argentina star’s current deal at the Parc des Princes expires in the summer after agreeing on a two-year contract in 2021 and there is yet to be progress over an extension talk.

According to MARCA, the 35-year-old was expected to sign a new deal with PSG but he’s since U-turned on that stance and is considering his future in France.

It’s understood that Argentina’s recent World Cup success has sparked a ‘change of mentality’ in the forward – who now values ‘other things for the immediate future’.

The outlet claim that winning the World Cup was the aspiration for Messi in recent years and, now that’s completed, he is less concerned with winning domestic titles.

Barcelona, where Messi played for over a decade could be a motivating factor for the forward to orchestrate a return to Spain. Other clubs interested include MLS side Inter Miami, Newell’s Old Boys, and even Al-Hilal – who Messi recently competed against.

Earlier this month, Inter Miami coach Phil Neville refused to rule out a sensational move to bring World Cup winner Lionel Messi to Major League Soccer.

‘We want to bring the best players in the world to this club and he is probably the best player, so for us the landscape has not changed at all,’ Neville said.

‘With any deal for any DP (Designated Player) of that level, it’s complicated. It takes time.’