Tuesday, January 3, 2022 – Footballer, Lionel Messi is reportedly set to sign a one-year contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain this week.

The Argentine’s current deal expires at the end of the season and there had been speculation linking him with a return to former club Barcelona, while there was some suggestions that David Beckham’s Inter Miami could sign him.

But Messi gave PSG an assurance that he would sign a new deal with them last month.

Spanish publication, Marca now says the 35-year-old will put pen to paper on a new one-year deal “until June 30 2024 as early as this week.”

Messi had scored 12 times in 19 games for the French champions before the World Cup break

Messi joined PSG in an emotional move from Barcelona in 2021. In his first season he scored 11 times in 34 games and although the French side regained their Ligue 1 championship, it took time for Messi to settle at the club.

But this season, the World Cup winner already surpassed his performances and stats from last year, having netted 12 goals in 19 games before the World Cup break.