Thursday, 12 January 2023 – Lionel Messi is now level with Cristiano Ronaldo in goals scored in Europe’s top five league after notching his 696th strike.

The Argentinian superstar scored the second for PSG in his side’s 2-0 win over Angers on Wednesday night, January 11.

Ronaldo has a two-year deal with the Saudi Arabian side and currently leads Messi by five on 701 total club goals having scored five for Sporting Lisbon at the start of his career.

All of Messi’s have been scored for Barcelona and PSG, in 778 appearances for the Catalan side. It means he’s reached the 696 total in 86 fewer games than his rival.

Ronaldo scored 118 for Man United in his first stint at the club, 450 at Real Madrid, 101 at Juventus, and another 27 goals at Old Trafford before his ugly exit.

Messi will have plenty of scoring opportunities in France and carry on his form that led Argentina to the World Cup. He has 13 goals this season in 20 games with eight coming in Ligue 1.

It was Messi’s first game back from the World Cup and he played the full 90 minutes from Christophe Galtier’s side.