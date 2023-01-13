Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, January 13, 2023 – President William Ruto’s Government has fulfilled its campaign promise of constructing a digital superhighway by officially kicking off the multi-billion project.

The government revealed the construction plan through a statement made on Thursday, January 12, from the Office of the Government Spokesperson.

In the statement, the State announced that it aimed at transforming Health, Agriculture, Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), and financial sectors through the project.

“We have started the process to increase and fast-track broadband connectivity across the country.”

“This is being achieved by constructing 100,000 kilometers of national fibre optic connectivity network,” the Office of the Government Spokesperson revealed in a statement.

With youth making up the majority of the country’s population, the government announced that the new superhighway will provide opportunities for them.

According to the government, Kenyans should be excited by the superhighway as it will herald a new era of a digital economy.

“The digital economy promises a boost to the business process outsourcing industry making it a leading export and job-creating sector by exporting and employing thousands of youths,” continued the statement.

The project is also expected to boost the government’s revenue through increased tax collection from the superhighway and its users.

“This will be achieved through automation of the various tax systems.

“The superhighway will automate all government critical processes and make available at least 80% of government services online enhancing service delivery,” the statement read in part.

The commencement of the digital superhighway is the fulfillment of Ruto’s promise to Kenyans during the country’s 59th Mashujaa Day celebrations on December 10, 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.