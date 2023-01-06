Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, January 5, 2023 – It appears all is not well with the marriage of singer, Olatunji Alade aka Dotman and his wife, Madison.

Videos of the couple engaging in heated arguments while it was being streamed on IG live, have made the rounds on social media.

In the video, Dotman could be heard saying he has asked for a divorce but his wife hasn’t been forthcoming with the process.

He also accused her of wanting to take their two kids away.

The reason for their feud, however, remains unknown.

Dotman and Madison tied the knot in 2020 and welcomed their children in 2021 and 2022.

Watch the video below