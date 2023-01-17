Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, January 17, 2023 – Former Roots party presidential running mate, Justina Wamae, has urged former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his supporters not to criticize Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman, Wafula Chebukati, who is set to retire today.

According to Wamae, Chebukati served diligently and should be allowed to retire peacefully.

She went on to ask Chebukati’s critics if they think things would have been better for him if he gave into the alleged demands of the ‘deep state.’

“Some KEs are saying that Chebukati will never know peace. Q1: If he took instructions from the deep state to have ‘4’ on the ballot paper, then surely on the victory, the reverse would have been true?

“Let the man retire in peace he served diligently,” Wamae said.

Chebukati is exiting the electoral body alongside Commissioner Yakub Guliye and Molu Boya.

