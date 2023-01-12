Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 12 January 2023 – Jeff Beck has passed away at the age of 78.

Representatives for the legendary guitarist confirmed on Wednesday, Jan. 11, that Beck died on Tuesday, Jan. 10, after “suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis”.

The late artist’s loved ones also shared a message on the star’s social media, writing: “On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing.

“After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.”

The singer hit the headlines last year when he invited Johnny Depp to appear on stage with him during several gigs on his UK tour following the actor being awarded $10million dollars after his defamation suit against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Tributes are already pouring in for the deceased.

Mick Jagger referred to him as “one of the greatest guitar players in the world.”

British rock legend Ozzy Osbourne said it had been “such an honour” to know and play with him on his most recent album.

The Black Sabbath frontman said: “I can’t express how saddened I am to hear of @JeffBeckMusic’s passing. What a terrible loss for his family, friends & his many fans.

“It was such an honour to have known Jeff & an incredible honour to have had him play on my most recent album, #PatientNumber9. Long live #JeffBeck.”