Thursday, 26 January 2023 – American basketballer, Lebron James has made NBA history by becoming the first-ever player to drop 40 points against all 30 teams in the league.

In Tuesday night’s Battle of LA., ‘The King’ also sensationally tied Michael Jordan’s record of three-45-point games – the most of all-time at age 38. James is also now just 177 points away from tying Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time NBA scoring record of 38,387 career points.

He could surpass the NBA legend sometime in the next 10 games if he keeps up his form, after putting up 46 points, eight rebounds and seven assists against the Clippers, despite the Lakers losing the West Coast rivalry game 133-115.

James also hit a career-high nine three-points with 6:45 to play against the Clippers, setting a career high from distance in his 1,404th game. But his brilliance wasn’t nearly enough, as the Lakers never caught up after falling behind by 23 points at halftime.

James spent the final minutes of Tuesday night’s game on the bench after tumbling in the stands following a steal on Kawhi Leonard with 5:17 to go in the third quarter, as Lakers head coach Darwin Ham didn’t want to potentially risk injuring the four-time NBA champion ahead of their five-game road trip starting on Saturday against the Boston Celtics.