Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Monday, January 2, 2023 – President William Ruto may soon reconcile with his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta if the statement by the Kikuyu Council of Elders is anything to go by.

This is after they requested Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to use his powers to bring Ruto and Uhuru together.

Speaking during New Year’s Eve prayers at The Ol Kalou Arboretum in Nyandarua County on Saturday, the Kikuyu Council of Elders and Kiama Kia Ama Association asked Gachagua to mediate the unity between Ruto and Uhuru for the sake of peace and prosperity.

According to the Council’s Chairman Wachira Wa Kiago, the reconciliation between Uhuru and Ruto should be given priority in 2023.

“Our aim is to end the bitter rivalry and divisions witnessed in the run-up to, and during the last elections. We task the deputy president to spearhead the reconciliation process,” he said.

Wachira said it is their duty to unify leaders and communities across the country adding that the nation will not develop when the leaders are divided.

“We cannot develop as a nation if the three leaders do not make peace and that is why we will prioritize this in 2023,” the council announced in a statement.

Ruto’s relationship with Uhuru started deteriorating during the Jubilee’s second term.

This was after Uhuru Kenyatta sought political reconciliation with his then nemesis, Raila Odinga, through the March 2018 Handshake.

Their relations deteriorated further in the build-up to the hotly contested August 9, presidential election when Uhuru endorsed William Ruto’s bitter rival Raila Odinga as the best person to succeed him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST