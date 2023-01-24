Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Latest Winners of South African Online gaming Awards 2022

January 11, 2023, Johannesburg, South Africa (Press Release) – South Africa’s premier online casino guide, www.SouthAfricanCasinos.co.za , has announced the winners in its coveted South African Online Casino Industry awards 2022.

Every year, SouthAfricanCasinos.co.za recognize the best online casino in South Africa. Just like all casino players, we accept nothing less than excellence across the online gambling industry. The site has been around for almost two decades and the team used its many years of experience in the local and international online casino industry coupled with its expertise and in-depth knowledge of the iGaming space to make its choices. They closely examined a range of top online casinos that are frequented by South African players, and in the end chose the crème de la crème of gambling sites as winners of these prestigious awards.

SouthAfricanCasinos.co.za always has its finger on the pulse of the SA gambling scene, bringing updated news and bulletins to its readers on a regular basis. Most importantly, the team looks at how open and accommodating the online casinos are to South African players, from Rand (ZAR) deposits to user-friendliness for SA gambling players.

ZA players who use this ultimate guide when choosing an online casino will find a range of unbiased reviews and casino recommendations. The site’s professional team spends hours vetting each online casino to find out everything there is to know about its bonuses & promotions, bonus terms and conditions, loyalty programme, online casino games, live dealer offerings, software suppliers, banking options, payout times, mobile compatibility and customer support. Only once the casino has passed their very strict criteria, will it be recommended by SouthAfricanCasinos.co.za and listed on their casino directory.

It was on this basis that SouthAfricanCasinos.co.za made its final decisions regarding the winners of the Top South African Online Casino 2022 awards, amongst 13 categories

Without further ado, SouthAfricanCasinos.co.za is proud to announce the winners of this year’s awards:

Best Online Casino – Springbok Casino

Best Mobile Casino – Europa Casino

Best Highroller Casino – ZAR Casino

Best Welcome Bonus and Promotions – Yebo Casino

Best Free No Deposit Bonus – FatBet Casino

Best Live Dealer Casino – Spin247 Casino

Best Slots Casino – Yeti Casino

Fastest Paying Casino – SilverSands Casino

Best New Online Casino – Tusk Casino

Best Cryptocurrency Casino – Punt casino

Best Customer Service – African Grand Casino

Players Choice – Thunderbolt Casino

Best Online Casino:

Springbok Casino (3rd consecutive year)

Springbok Casino has proven hands down why it is has been the most popular online casino in South Africa since 2012. For the second year in a row, our judges felt that no other casino manages to thrill, reward and entertain players like Springbok can.

Springbok Casino uses RTG software to fill its games lobby with over 400 exciting ZAR casino games, which can be played on desktop or mobile devices. The licensed and regulated online casino stands out from its competition with its brazen South African look and feel, its mouth-watering R11,500 welcome bonus and its SA-friendly customer support.

SouthAfricanCasinos.co.za has negotiated a lucrative R500 free no deposit bonus for all new Springbok Casino players who go via its site. This is the ideal way to try out the casino and to understand why Springbok has taken this coveted awarded of Best Online Casino.

“This is just awesome!” said Springbok Casino manager, Daniel van Wyke about the win. “It’s an amazing achievement to win the SouthAfricanCasinos.co.za Best Online Casino award for the second year running. Awards like this make our hard work so worthwhile. We strive to bring South African players the ultimate online casino real money[U1] experience, where they can pay in Rands and get 24/7 local customer support, all on a safe and secure gaming platform. It looks like we’ve made it happen. Thanks guys!”

More Info: https://www.southafricancasinos.co.za/online-casino-reviews/springbok-casino.html

Best Mobile Casino:

Europa Casino

Its name may hint at old-school classic casino entertainment, but Europa Casino Free Spins caters predominantly for the South African market. While the desktop version of this casino is fantastic in every sense, it’s the mobile casino No Deposit that truly left the judges dazzled.

Europa mobile casino boasts a diverse catalogue of over 400 best-of-breed mobile games, provided by software icons such as Playtech, Netsoft and BetSoft. Anything from mobile video slots to traditional table games can be enjoyed anytime and anywhere. The games work perfectly on the smaller screen and massive jackpots are up for grabs.

New players can sign up seamlessly for the R375 free no deposit bonus on registration, or the eye-watering R24,000 welcome bonus package – all from their mobile devices.

The manager of Europa Casino spoke of his pride in receiving the award. “Nothing makes us happier than knowing that our mobile casino players manage to experience the same standard of entertainment and rewards as they do on the desktop version of Europa Casino. The future of online gambling mobile, and we’re glad that our efforts have been recognized by South Africans and by such a prestigious online casino portal like SouthAfricanCasinos.co.za.”

More Info: https://www.southafricancasinos.co.za/online-casino-reviews/europa-casino.html

Best Highroller Casino:

ZAR Casino

With visuals that feature famous safari animals, and the obvious reference to South Africa’s currency, ZAR Casino is clearly an SA-friendly site. There is no doubt that this online casino caters to all players across the board, from newcomers to seasoned gamblers.

But this award is a shoutout to ZAR’s excellent bonuses that it offers to highrollers. The SouthAfricanCasinos.co.za team found a great selection of bonuses and promotions specifically geared towards VIP casino players. Many of the online casino games have higher than average betting limits, and there’s a massive R15,000 free welcome bonus which includes 100 free spins.

“We are really humbled by this award,” said the ZAR Casino manager. “All players are welcome here with open arms, but we like to think that highrollers have a special place in our heart. If players want to try out our platform, we like to point them in the direction of our R500 free no deposit bonus.”

More Info: https://www.southafricancasinos.co.za/online-casino-reviews/zar-casino.html

Best Welcome Bonus and Promotions:

Yebo Casino

Thumbs up to Yebo Casino, which embodies the generous, welcoming spirit of all South Africans. The Curacao-licensed online casino carries over 200 exciting games by Realtime Gaming and all software is assessed and certified for fairness by an independent testing lab.

Bonuses and promotions are what Yebo Casino does best, though. There is an incredible range, both for newcomers and existing players. If you’re new to the game, you can try the R350 no deposit bonus, or claim a welcome package worth R12,000 over your first three deposits. Add to the party a daily rebate programme where you get money back on all losses, a weekly cashback offer, mobile promotions and various other offers, and it’s easy to see why SouthAfricanCasinos.co.za awarded this site for the Best Welcome Bonus and Promotions title.

Yebo Casino’s spokesperson said that she was speaking for the entire workforce behind this site. “We live and breath our promotions,” she said. “It’s in our blood to think up new ways to attract new players and keep our loyal players happy. There’s so much competition out there that we needed to find a way to stand out. We chose to do it with our range of bonuses. We think it’s doing the trick!”

More Info: https://www.southafricancasinos.co.za/online-casino-reviews/yebo-casino.html

Best Free No Deposit Bonus:

Fatbet Casino

While many online casinos offer players a way to test-drive their sites for free with a no deposit bonus, SouthAfricanCasinos.co.za chose to highlight the one being offered by FatBet Casino. It’s not only because of the generous amount being offered to new players (R450), without the need to deposit a single cent of your own money. It’s also because the terms and conditions of the offer are particularly player-friendly and the way to claim the offer is simple and straightforward.

Once players have redeemed the free no deposit bonus, they can grab a whopping R25,000 welcome bonus on their first three deposits, as well as 110 free spins on top slots.

FatBet Casino is powered by multiple software groups, accepts payment in ZAR, among other currencies, is completely mobile friendly and SSL secured and fair.

“This is insane!” exclaimed the manager of Tangiers Casino, when she learned about the online casino’s win. “We knew that our free no deposit bonus was good, but to have it win the SouthAfricanCasinos.co.za Best Free No Deposit Bonus award really puts a stamp of approval on our offer. We hope that players will come and discover our site with this bonus. And don’t forget, any question – big or small – and our customer support team will be happy to help.”

More Info: https://www.southafricancasinos.co.za/online-casino-reviews/fatbet-casino.html

Best Live Dealer Casino

Spin247 Casino

Spin247 Casino only hit the market last year, but it has become one of the hottest sites in the South African gaming market. This fun, jaunty-looking site is attractive from the word go, with a super-easy platform to navigate and quick access to its hundreds of games (where superb slots reign supreme!).

SouthAfricanCasinos.co.za feels that Spin247 shines in practically every section of its site, but one stands out – the Live Dealer games. Players can head to classic casino game tables such as poker, blackjack or roulette, sit down at the table, interact with the dealer and other players, place a bet and watch as the cards are dealt, or the wheel turned – and all from the comfort of their own home.

Spin247’s Live Dealer Casino is run smoothly and boasts a sensational team of professional dealers. They whole package impressed the judges, who had no hesitation offering this award.

“Isn’t technology great?” enthused the manager of Spin247. “Players from all over South Africa, and even from all over the world, can come together at casino table and play these great Live Dealer games – and they don’t even have to leave their house. We can’t take all the credit, though. We couldn’t have offered such an incredible Live Games offering if it weren’t for the partnership with our software providers, mainly Evolution Gaming in this case. You just can’t beat those guys for their Live Dealer games!”

More Info: https://www.southafricancasinos.co.za/online-casino-reviews/spin247-casino.html

Best Slots Casino:

Yeti Casino

The big furry guy that greets players when they land at Yeti Casino always manages to put a smile on anyone’s face. But there’s something else unique about this site. It is one of the few that carries slots by Novomatic and is available to South African players. In addition, there are over 1,200 games by a host of incredible software providers including Blueprint (popular for their Megaways slots), BTG (slot wins in excess of (10,000 x!), Pragmatic Play, Next Gen, WMS and Play ‘n Go.

Slot games in all shapes and sizes, with multiple betting ranges, features, bonus wins, themes and jackpots rule at the Malta-licensed Yeti Casino. The collection is also updated every month, so that there is always something fresh and exciting happening here. Yeti Casino also offers many live casino and table games that are just as good, but the judges wanted to award the site with its Best Slots Casino title. Congratulations!

Michelle, the manager at Yeti Casino is well-known among SA can fans for taking care of their gaming needs, great or small. She was thrilled with the Best Slots Casino win and promised that 2022 would bring with it an avalanche of new titles from top-grade providers. “Watch this space!” she said.

More Info : https://www.southafricancasinos.co.za/online-casino-reviews/yeti-casino.html

Fastest Paying Casino

SilverSands Casino

This is a well-established international site but has a special place in the hearts of South African players. SilverSands welcomes deposits made in ZAR and of course allows withdrawals in the same currency. The site offers a risk-free R300 no deposit bonus and a further R8,888 in free welcome bonuses.

Silversands supports a wide range of SA-friendly banking methods, and is well known for its lightening-speed payout process. While Silversands Casino gets the award for Fastest Paying Casino, it’s important to stress that there are no shortcuts on security at this site. SilverSands uses 128-bit secure socket layer (SSL) encryption and a strict verification process to prevent any type of fraud. Kudos to this online casino for finding the right balance!

Asked to comment, the manager of Silver Sands Casino Mobile had this to say: “On behalf of my workers, we thank you for the honour. It’s important to point out that all payments of up to R100,000 are paid out within 2 working days!”

More Info : https://www.southafricancasinos.co.za/online-casino-reviews/silver-sands-casino.html

Best New Online Casino

Tusk Casino

Tusk Casino was awarded the Best New Online Casino award because its name is causing quite a buzz on the local gaming scene. This site seems to know instinctively what the contemporary online casino player wants out of a gaming platform – a warm R300 free sign-up offer, a massive R5,000 welcome package, full, 24/7 customer support, a range of user-friendly payment methods, and promotions to keep them rewarded month after month.

But the Best New Online Casino title was also given for the over 3,000 different games from the world’s most reputable game providers – NetEnt, Spinomenal, Mr. Slotty, Betsoft, Yggdrasil and Wazdan – to name just a few.

Tusk Casino is a fast-growing site with a young, trendy vibe – definitely an online casino to keep an eye on!

A man of few words, Tusk Casino’s manager commented: “You ain’t seen nothing’ yet!”

More Info : https://www.southafricancasinos.co.za/online-casino-reviews/tusk-casino.html

Best Cryptocurrency Casino

Punt Casino

The RTG-powered Punt Casino is attractive for many reasons – licensed by a competent authority, a relaxed and informal atmosphere, a generous R10,000 welcome bonus, and a great range of slots, table games, video poker and progressive jackpots.

Punt Casino gets SouthAfricanCasinos.co.za award for Best Cryptocurrency Casino. The site allows – and also encourages – deposits and withdrawals using cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (which is free to use, with an instant processing time on deposits and the option to withdraw up to R100,000 in winnings at a time!).

“More and more South Africans recognize the advantages of paying for their gambling action in cryptos such as Bitcoin,” said Punt Casino manager. “We’re pleased to be one of the leading casinos to offer this option for deposits and withdrawals. Of course, we also support a full range of other options such as Visa and Mastercard, EasyEFT, Skrill and Bank Transfer.”

More Info : https://www.southafricancasinos.co.za/online-casino-reviews/punt-casino.html

Best Customer Service

African Grand Casino

This online casino targets only South African players and manages to “get” what local players are after. The licensed and regulated site is easy to navigate, mobile-friendly, offers bonuses on literally every day of the week (over and above its R500 free no deposit bonus and its R10,000 welcome package), and supports play in Rands (ZAR).

SouthAfricanCasinos.co.za has tested the customer support of literally hundreds of online casinos, but this year came back hugely impressed with the team at African Grand Casino. Support was quick to reply, professional and friendly. More importantly, they were available any time of the day or night. In short, highly deserving of this award.

“What an awesome thing to be recognized for!” said the manager of African Grand. “Players already register for our site because of the hundreds of Realtime Gaming titles and the fact that we’re so geared to the ‘local is lekker’ motto. But to get the award for Best Customer Service is the cherry on the top!”

More Info : https://www.southafricancasinos.co.za/online-casino-reviews/african-grand-casino.html

South African Casino Players Choice

Thunderbolt Casino

This award didn’t come as a surprise, considering that Thunderbolt Casino is sister-site to this year’s Best Online Casino South Africa for the second time running, Springbok Casino. The judges conferred with hundreds of South African casino gamblers about this choice and found that Thunderbolt’s name came up time and time again.

This modern, intuitive website, with its endearing Thando, the Chameleon mascot, has been part of the SA online casino scene since 2015. Its compact collection of Realtime Gaming titles, average payouts of over 96%, safe and secure environment, excellent support, incredible bonuses and promos, as well as the option to switch to seamless mobile play- all make this a natural Players Choice casino.

“I feel like the most popular kid on the block!” joked Thunderbolt Casino’s manager. “No, but seriously, its humbling that you guys – and the South African casino public – chose us for the Players Choice award. We’ve got exciting things happening at Thunderbolt in the coming months and we promise that you won’t be disappointed!”

More Info : https://www.southafricancasinos.co.za/online-casino-reviews/thunderbolt-casino.html

About SouthAfricanCasinos.co.za: SouthAfricanCasinos.co.za is the LARGEST & most reputable Online Casino & online gambling sites guide, perfectly customized for South African players! If you’re on the lookout for trusted, unbiased recommendations of best online casinos & mobile casino with the biggest free no deposit casinos offers and free spin bonuses with banking options in South African Rand (ZAR).