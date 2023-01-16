Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, 16 January 2023 – Juice WRLD’s ex-girlfriend Ally Lotti and her boyfriend Carter Jamison both pictured above, were arrested over the weekend for shoplifting at an Arkansas Walmart.

Cops told TMZ they found narcotics on Lotti during their search. She has now been booked on possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver at least 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft of property.

However countering the claim, Lotti’s lawyer, Bradford Cohen claimed that his client and her boyfriend tried to scan their items in the self-checkout aisle on Saturday, January 14 and believed they’d rung up everything until a security guard detained them at the door. That was also when the drugs were discovered.

Carter was booked for theft of property and released without bond later that day. Lotti has also been released and is currently celebrating Carter’s new purchase, a brand new 2023 Mercedes-Benz, that was waiting at home for her.

She says her side of the story will be shared from her OnlyFans account later today.