Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, January 25, 2023 – Former Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha had premonitions about his death. He knew that his time had come.

This was revealed by his close friend, Prof. Walter Mwanda, who noted that after realising that he was dying, Magoha was prompted to issue two instructions to his wife, Barbara Magoha.

Speaking at Lee Funeral Home yesterday, Mwanda – a medical doctor – revealed that Magoha instructed his wife to call his son and daughter-in-law.

However, he did not indicate the conversation Magoha had with his son before he collapsed at home.

Mwanda also recalled that Magoha’s wife would shed more light regarding his final instructions to the public in due course.

“He had a premonition and told his wife that his time had come and he was happy. He then asked her to call the son and the daughter-in-law,” Mwanda stated.

He added that the former CS also called on his wife to call him (Mwanda) as he wanted to talk to his friend.

The medic revealed that he was attending to a patient at Kenyatta National Hospital when he received a call from Magoha’s wife.

“At about 3 pm she called me and told me that she needed me urgently. I asked a doctor to take over the patient’s examination and got into my car and left for his home,” he stated.

Notably, Magoha’s instructions to have the son around him during his final moments almost gave him a second chance at life, as revealed by Mwanda.

The medic indicated that the son – a medical doctor – resuscitated the father after he collapsed for the first time at home.

“I found him seated and proceeded to take his blood pressure. As I was recording, he slipped from his sitting position, so we carried him to the son’s car.

“He suffered a collapse and was resuscitated back by his son, a medical doctor. However, a few metres to the casualty section, he collapsed again,” he stated.

Magoha suffered a cardiac arrest at his home. Mwanda indicated that the former CS collapsed four times before he died at Nairobi Hospital

The Kenyan DAILY POST.