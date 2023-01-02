Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Monday, January 2, 2023 – Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chief Executive Officer(CEO) James Oswago has revealed the tribulations he underwent after bungling the 2013 presidential election.

In a tell-all interview with one of the local dailies, Oswago revealed how everyone hated him for allegedly rigging out former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta won the election but Oswago in the interview said the election had a lot of illegalities and irregularities.

“There is a high likelihood that it was rigged,” Oswago said.

He also said after the election, he was hated by his Luo brothers and sisters who believed that he was bribed with a lot of money to rig out Raila Odinga.

He said the late former Gem Member of Parliament, Jakoyo Midiwo called him an idiot for stealing Raila Odinga’s outright victory.

He said Midiwo was moving with a caravan telling Luos that Raila Odinga had won the elections but another ‘idiot’ called Oswago had stolen his victory.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.