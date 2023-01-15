Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, January 15, 2023 – The mother of the late journalist, Catherine Kasavuli, has asked Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi to use the position to unite and lead the Luhya community.

Speaking during her daughter’s interment on Saturday, Ms. Rachel Kasavuli also implored Mudavadi to secure job opportunities for the youth in Western Kenya.

Specifically, I want to tell Mudavadi, he is here and that you are now the father of the Luhya nation, please get jobs for our people.”

She also singled out Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba for praise.

“And this other young man Ababu Namwamba is a brave man. We are blessed to have you.”

Namwamba worked hard behind the scenes to help the Kasavuli family when she was ailing and after she passed on.

The deceased’s mum, 90, also thanked the government for the assistance during her daughter’s ailment.

“Catherine is happy wherever she is,” she said.

Catherine passed away two weeks ago after battling cervical cancer for a while.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.