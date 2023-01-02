Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 02 January 2023 – Lamar Odom is hoping to become good friends with his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian but he doesn’t know how to tell her in person.

The former professional basketball player said he is too shy to ask her out as a friend.

“I would just love to take Khloé out to dinner,” Odom, 43, says in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek at TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians special, which premieres on Monday, January 2.

Host Harvey Levin asks, “For what purpose?”

Lamar responds, “Being her friend. That’s it.”

Odom explains that the reason he hasn’t reached out to his former spouse for a joint meal is that he’s “too shy.”

He further reveals: “And I’m a Scorpio and I hate being told no and being denied. I’m afraid.”