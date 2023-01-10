Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, 10 January 2023 – Trans Nzoia Falcons women’s football team players were on Saturday, January 7, evicted from their hostels at the Kitale Show Ground by the club officials after losing a game.

The club suffered a 3-0 loss to the Vihiga Queens in the Kenya Premier League match on Saturday.

The Falcons slept hungry the night before and woke up the following day to prepare for the game against the Queens without being provided with breakfast.

Consequently, they were defeated by their counterparts.

Following the loss, the players were thrown out of the camp without considering where they would reside before leaving for their respective homes.

This has generated public outcry.

Watch the video below.