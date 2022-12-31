Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 31 December 2022 – A lady has shared a montage that captured her hives experience after using a towel at a salon.

According to the TikTok user, she began feeling a “burning sensation” after the towel was placed on her.

She further advised hairdressers to ensure they keep their towels clean.

Watch the video below