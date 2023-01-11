Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 11 January 2023 – A lady has called out her younger sister who asked her to leave her house because she advised her against bringing different men to her house.

The aggrieved lady who shared a video of her sister throwing out her belongings, pleaded with her to stop as they are sisters.

The younger lady however responded by saying “senior no dey live for junior house”.

She further told her older sibling to use the respect she is asking for, to look for another house.

Watch the video below