Thursday, 26 January 2023 – A lady has shared the rather shocking question a man she met three days earlier, asked her while they were getting to know each other.

The man had asked her to tell him about herself and in response, the woman told him to ask specific questions.

The man then asked her about her menstrual cycle.

When she expressed her shock, the men sent her a voice note saying he should be allowed to ask her any kind of question.

Listen to his voice note below