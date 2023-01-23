Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, January 23, 2023 – A lady has shared a video showing how some men charged at her after she visited a football viewing center and caused a disruption.

The lady arrived at the viewing center where the men were engrossed in a match between Arsenal and Man U.

She walked to the front where the televisions were placed and then turned them off.

The video captured the men charging at her for disrupting their match.

She said that one of the men even slapped her in anger.

Watch the video below