Wednesday, January 18, 2023 – A UK-based African lady has raised an alarm over alleged satanic symbolism and behaviours in afrobeat.

The lady who revealed that she has noticed the trend in some videos released by African singers, used a video for Timaya’s hit song “Cold Outside” which features BNXN fka Buju to back her claim.

