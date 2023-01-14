Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, January 13, 2023 – A lady has lost a job opportunity after her prospective female employer ran a search on her handle and found malicious stories she wrote about her (employer).

Twitter user, @Accoid who shared the story online said a female friend had reached out to her to help find her sister a job in her company and when she ran a search on the sibling’s handle, she found malicious stories written against her.

Her tweet reads

”A frnd sent me CV of her sibling 4 placement. I said tell applicant to DM me, here’s my twitter handle. Applicant said I’m on private/ probably blocked. I went in search myself from applicants handle, I read the story of my olosho job and how I’ve been sleeping with ppls husband.”