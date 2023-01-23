Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, January 23, 2023 – A marriage proposal took a dramatic turn and the lady who was being proposed to, gushed about the scenery.

While the lady and her man walked towards the “marry me” signage, a woman holding up the flashlight for the photographer who kept taking shots, fell into the nearby pool.

It is unclear what happened afterwards.

Watch the video below