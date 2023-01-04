Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, January 4, 2023 – A lady is lucky to be alive after a date almost turned deadly.

Narrating the incident on social media, the aggrieved lady revealed that a man she went on a date with strangled her and stole from her.

She exposed his identity after reporting the matter to the police and said he is a dangerous criminal preying on ladies.

Check out his photos and be warned.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.