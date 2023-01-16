Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, 16 January 2023 – A lady identified as Kulu Hauwa’u Adam Usman Alaket, has died 13 days to her wedding.

According to her cousin, Hauwa died in a motor accident on Saturday, January 14, 2023.

The wedding fatiha of Hauwa and her beau, Aliyu Usman Fulani, was set to hold on Friday 27th January 2023.

