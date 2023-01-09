Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, 09 January 2023 – An aggrieved lady has taken to social media to expose a man who allegedly swindled her during a date.

She reportedly met him online and planned a date in Nairobi CBD, not knowing that he was a thief.

When they met in a city hotel, he claimed that his phone had no power and requested for her phone to reach out to someone.

He also asked for her ID number and she foolishly gave it to him.

The man is said to have disappeared with the phone and left her without footing the bill.

He then used her phone to empty her Mpesa and Mshwari accounts.

The rogue man also used her phone to take loans.

He is reportedly preying on ladies online.

This is how he was exposed on the Buyer Beware Facebook group.

