Monday, January 23, 2023 – Kylie Jenner’s son’s name has become a topic of conversation among Arabic speakers because of it Arabic translation.

The reality star announced over the weekend that her son’s name is Aire. This is after she initially named him Wolf.

After she made the revelation, people took to Twitter to reveal that Aire is the slang word for “my penis” in Arabic.

A Twitter user wrote: “Kylie named her son “aire” and it means something real nasty in arabic lmaoooo.”

Another chipped in: “That poor kid is going to be renamed again.”

A third posted: “Kylie Jenner named her son ….. aire lmaoooo laughs in Arabic.”

Urban Dictionary says Aire is “Arabic for best friend” but “also means penis depending on its use”.