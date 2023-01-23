Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, January 23, 2023 – Kylie Jenner wore a huge lion’s head attached to her black dress at the star-studded Schiaparelli show during Paris Fashion Week.

The reality star, 25, attended the event today, Jan. 23, and she posed up a storm before heading into the venue.

The fake animal was sewn to the front of a chic figure-hugging black velvet dress that had a stylish strapless design.

The dress is straight from the Schiaparelli runway.

