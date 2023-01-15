Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, January 15, 2023 – Flashy rapper KRG The Don has officially introduced his new girlfriend to the public.

Taking to his Instagram account, KRG posted photos of his new catch and wished her a happy birthday.

He wished her happiness and good health as she turns 19 years old.

KRG parted ways with his wife Lynn Kiruthi last year over infidelity.

She is currently eloping with a makanga from Umoja.

Below are photos of his new catch.

