Monday, January 30, 2023 – South Korean actor Song Joong-ki has married British actress Katy Louise Saunders and the two are expecting a child.

Song’s agency, HighZium Studio, revealed this on Monday, January 30 in an online site for his fans.

His letter reads as follows:

Hello. This is Joong Ki.

Today, I am greeting you because I want to share a promise that is more happy and valuable to me than anything.

I have promised to continue life together with Katy Louise Saunders, who has been by my side supporting me and who I have spent valuable time with while cherishing each other.

She has a kind heart, and she has lived her life passionately. She is a sensible and amazing person to the point that I revere her.

Thanks to her, I am becoming a better person.

We naturally dreamed of creating a happy family together. We have put in much effort to keep each other’s promises, and we are sincerely thankful as a new life has come to us.

And today, based on our deep trust and love for each other, we are on our way back from registering our marriage to begin life as a married couple.

As we are now, the two of us will walk our days ahead beautifully while facing the same direction.

I sincerely thank all the fans who always cherish me no matter what.

Especially following the wishes and support of Ki Aile (Song Joong Ki’s fan club) who provide the greatest strength to me throughout my acting career, I will work to fly higher as an actor and individual with the wings of greater responsibility and passion.

I hope everyone will be happy and healthy until the day I can greet you in person.

Song was formerly married to fellow Korean actor Song Hye-kyo for two years. The pair shocked millions of fans when they announced their divorce in 2019.