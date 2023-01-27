Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 27 January 2023 – Kolo Toure has been sacked by Wigan Athletic just two months after his managerial appointment.

Toure had only signed a three-and-a-half-year deal in late November, but a run of nine games without a victory in all competitions has brought an abrupt end to his spell as manager at the DW Stadium – after just 59 days.

The Championship club are bottom of the Sky Bet table on 25 points, four points adrift of safety. Wigan suffered a second home defeat to Luton in the space of four days – with the Hatters easing to a 2-0 win on Tuesday.

Chief executive Malachy Brannigan said: “Firstly, I’d like to thank Kolo, along with Kevin and Ash, for their efforts during their time at the football club.

“Unfortunately, the results on the field have not been as we would have liked and as tough a decision as this was, the board felt it necessary to give us the best possible chance of remaining a Championship club next season.

“We know that this time of year is a key period for any football club, ourselves included. Therefore, we will now work swiftly and effectively to ensure the right person is appointed as the next permanent manager of Wigan Athletic, with the immediate objective of remaining in the second tier for next season.”

The club have confirmed that first-team matters will be taken on by the remaining coaching staff during this interim period, with the club working quickly to identify and appoint a new manager.

Toure said after the Luton defeat: “We conceded another cheap goal early on and, when that is the case, it is very difficult for you.

“After the first 20 minutes, I thought things got better, the link-up play got better, and we were on the front foot as the game entered the second half. We were putting them under pressure, but then we conceded another cheap goal. We have to be more ruthless in both boxes.

“We did manage to score a good goal, but unfortunately it was disallowed for offside. I don’t know if it was offside, it was very close, but that is the way things are going for us. The boys are continuing to give me everything, that is never in doubt. But individual errors are costing us any chance in games.”

Toure worked under the likes of Arsene Wenger, Jurgen Klopp, and Roberto Mancini during his playing career that saw him represent Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City, but he had no previous management experience.

The Ivorian, 41, had been working as first-team coach at Leicester since February 2019, before he moved into management.