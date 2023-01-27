Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, January 27, 2023 – Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has clarified a screenshot that a KCSE candidate scored an A in One Subject and an E in seven other subjects.

This comes after the screenshot went viral on social media, indicating that a candidate identified as Kigen Brian had posted the results.

But in reaction to the screenshot, KNEC moved swiftly and clarified that the results are non-existent.

“We wish to inform the public to ignore this fake result being circulated through social media. No such index number exists in any of our schools,” KNEC tweeted.

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu released the 2022 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) results last Friday amid claims that most schools and students cheated after they posted excellent results.

Out of the 881,416 candidates, 443,644 (50.33 percent) were male while 437,772 (49.67 percent) were female.

The 2022 KCSE exam saw 17 subjects recording significant improvement compared to 11 subjects in 2021.

Male students performed quite well compared to their female counterparts.

The number of candidates who obtained an overall grade A was 1,146 a slight improvement from 1,138 in the 2021 KCSE.

According to CS Machogu, out of the 1,146 candidates who scored grade A, females were 271 candidates, while males were 875 candidates. In the A minus grade, there were 1962 female candidates and 4,445 males.

The B + grade had 6,104 female candidates while male candidates were 9,578. The B plain grade had 13,520 females compared to 17,783 male candidates. In the B- grade, there were 21, 474 females while males were 27,245.

In the C+ category, female students were 33,138 while their male counterparts were 36,950.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.