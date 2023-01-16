Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, January 16, 2023 – Former Makueni County Governor, Prof Kivutha Kibwana, has predicted that former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka will perform badly during the 2027 Presidential election.

Early this month, Kalonzo declared that he will contest for the top seat and asked Kenyans to pray for him as he embarks on popularising his 2027 presidential bid.

“I lived through three stolen elections in 2013, 2017, and 2022. Please pray for me to get out of prison,” Kalonzo stated in one of the functions

In a social media post on Monday, Kivutha downplayed Kalonzo’s bid, saying he was preparing for an end game that he knows will fail so that he could earn a retirement political investment.

“You are preparing for your END GAME of a 2027 presidential bid (knowing you will fail) in which your community gives you elected governors/MPs/Senators/ MCAs so that you end up with a retirement political investment,” he said.

The former county boss disclosed that he is praying that the Kambas will not be gullible.

Kivutha also said that he prays for Kalonzo to release the Kamba community from the real prison.

“Which prison? I pray daily that you may release the Kamba nation from the real prison of drought, perennial famines, poverty, and underdevelopment,” Kivutha said.

“I pray that the Kamba may know you have confined them behind bars from Yatta and Tseikuru,” he added.

