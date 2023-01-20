Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, January 20, 2023 – Former Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana has told off Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka over his plans to challenge President William Ruto for the presidency in 2027.

In a series of Tweets, Kivutha stated that Kalonzo was preparing for an end game that he knows will fail so that he could earn a retirement political investment.

According to him, the Wiper leader is seeking to swindle the elected Governors, Senators, MPs, and MCAs after losing to Ruto.

“You are preparing for your end game of a 2027 presidential bid (knowing you will fail) in which your community gives you elected governors, MPs, Senators, MCAs so that you end up with a retirement political investment,” Kivutha said.

Kibwana who earlier asked Kalonzo to dump Azimio Leader Raila Odinga for President William Ruto, further said he prays every day so that the Wiper Leader may release the Kamba Nation from underdevelopment.

“I pray daily so that you may release the Kamba Nation from the real PRISON of drought, perennial famines, poverty, and underdevelopment… I pray that this time around the Kamba will not be gullible,” Kivutha said in a tweet.

Three weeks ago, Kalonzo vowed to run for the presidency in 2027, saying he won’t sacrifice his State House ambitions for anybody, not even Raila Odinga, this time around.

“I am a wiser fool now and I will run as I have never run before” in readiness for the 2027 presidential contest.”

“What is obvious in the event we are still around God willing and my party nominates me to run. I will run as I have never run before,” Kalonzo said during an interview.

