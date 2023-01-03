Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 02 January 2023 – The police in Kisii have launched a manhunt for a woman who assaulted her husband and nearly chopped off his manhood during a feud.

Confirming the alleged assault, the area police commander Anthony Keter said;

“The information we have is that the prime suspect was not at the scene but we already following it up.”

Doctors who received the man at Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital, revealed that his intestines were hanging out and his manhood had been disfigured.

One of the doctors said the patient is receiving treatment at the facility’s theatre. The medical expert said;

“We have taken him to the theatre, he is in good spirits though.”