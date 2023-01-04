Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Wednesday, January 4, 2023 – Kisii Governor Simba Arati has defended his decision to work with President William Ruto despite being Raila Odinga’s ally, saying the relationship will benefit the broader Gusii community.

Speaking yesterday, Arati said he doesn’t regret his decision to go against Raila and work with Ruto.

He stated that he will not make any decision that derails or disadvantages the community compared to other regions of the country.

“My critics are unhappy that I’m working with President William Ruto,” said Arati.

“I’m in charge of Kisii County and Dr. Ruto is the President. What is wrong when two leaders work together?”

According to Arati, his key partnership with Ruto is the establishment of a Centre of Excellence in Health Education and Training facility in Kisii.

He noted that the project is part of the ongoing Kenya United Kingdom – Health Alliance (KUKHA), which is set to revolutionise healthcare and training of health workers in Western Kenya.

The agreement to establish the health facility was signed in 2020 but has been delayed pending necessary approvals.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed in Nyosia area where Kisii University has set aside land for the proposed hospital.

The University will host the Centre with satellite campuses in Maseno, Masinde Muliro and Egerton Universities.

In the agreement, the Kisii centre will be a regional hub for healthcare research, innovation and training of advanced level medical personnel for Kenya and the Eastern African countries.

The proposed initiative to establish the centre received a nod from former President Uhuru Kenyatta long before he vacated office.

However, due to change of leadership at both the national and county government of Kisii, fresh talks under President Ruto and Mr. Arati had to be held.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.